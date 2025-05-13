TVK chief Vijay welcomes life sentence for Pollachi sexual offenders

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday welcomed the Coimbatore Mahila Court verdict sentencing all the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case to life imprisonment, describing it as a long-overdue but essential step toward justice.

In a statement, the actor-turned-politician said, “The life sentence awarded to those convicted in the Pollachi case is a welcome move. The survivors, who have shown immense courage over the past six years, deserve immense respect for their resilience and determination in pursuing justice. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to them.”

Emphasizing the urgency of judicial reform, Vijay said his party had passed a resolution demanding the establishment of fast-track special courts to handle cases of sexual harassment and violence against women and children.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We urge the state government to ensure that such cases are investigated and resolved within 90 days to prevent prolonged trauma for the victims,” he stated.

Highlighting the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding women, Vijay added, “At a time when we are celebrating the heroic achievements of Indian women in the armed forces, it is imperative that society as a whole prioritizes women’s safety. Let us all work together to create a secure, dignified environment for women.”