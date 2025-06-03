TVK chief Vijay to felicitate board exam toppers in Mahabalipuram on June 4

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay will felicitate high-achieving Class X and XII students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on June 4 in Mahabalipuram.

According to N Anand, general secretary of TVK, the event marks the second phase of a series of felicitation programmes for board exam toppers.

"Vijay is personally honouring students who secured top marks in the Class 10 and 12 public examinations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The honouring of achievers would be on an Assembly constituency basis. The first ceremony was held on May 30, and the second will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, Mamallapuram," Anand said in a statement.

Students from Assembly constituencies in Ramanathapuram, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tirupur, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, and Puducherry will be honoured during the event.

"Vijay, who is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation, will personally felicitate the toppers in the presence of their parents. Each student will receive a certificate of merit and a cash prize in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements," Anand added.