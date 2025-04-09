TVK chief Vijay pays tribute to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, who passed away at the age of 93.

Recalling Ananthan’s decades-long public service and commitment to social causes, Vijay praised the veteran as a principled leader who lived a life of simplicity and integrity.

In a social media post, Vijay said, “Beginning his life as a teacher, he walked shoulder-to-shoulder with our guiding light, Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, and dedicated himself to public service. He remained steadfast in his fight against alcohol throughout his life. He led the Tamil Nadu Congress Party with unwavering honesty, served as its president, and was elected five times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly and once as a Member of Parliament.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ayya Kumari Ananthan, a leader who led a humble life in close connection with the people. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who are grieving her loss. I pray for peace and eternal rest to her soul,” he added.