TVK chief Vijay pays tribute to Ahmedabad plane crash victims 

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane crash in Gujarat, during the “Thalapathy Vijay Kalvi Virudhu Vizha” held at Mamallapuram on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay said, “A very tragic accident occurred yesterday in Gujarat. When I saw the photos and videos of the Ahmedabad plane crash, my heart trembled. Life is unpredictable — the next moment is never guaranteed.”

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives.

Following the tribute, Vijay requested attendees to minimize speeches.

“You’ve all travelled long distances. I will meet each of you personally. But I humbly request parents and students to keep stage speeches brief,” he said.

The award ceremony began soon after, with Vijay presenting a gold ring to Karthik, a student from Valparai.

Despite Vijay’s earlier plea, Karthik’s father praised the actor, likening him to leaders like MGR and Vijayakanth.

Vijay, taking the microphone again, said, “Please don’t speak about the 2026 elections or call me ‘Ilaya Kamaraj’ (Young Kamaraj). Instead, speak about your schools and teachers — they are your real heroes.”

Students from Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tenkasi, and Puducherry took part in the event.

TVK functionaries including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, and CTR Nirmalkumar were present.