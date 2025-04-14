TVK chief Vijay pays floral tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay paid floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Monday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Vijay paid tribute by offering flowers and garlands to the Ambedkar statue located in Pallavakkam, Chennai.

During the first state-level conference of TVK, held last year, Vijay stated that Dr Ambedkar is one of the 'guiding lights' of the party's ideologies.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Ambedkar's birth anniversary will be observed as Equality Day.

To mark the occasion, DMK advised all its party functionaries, including ministers, MPs, and MLAs will take the Equality Day oath today.