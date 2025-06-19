TVK chief Vijay launches medical wing, appoints office-bearers

CHENNAI: Expanding the party’s organisational structure, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Thursday announced the formation of the party’s Medical Wing and appointed its inaugural office-bearers.

In a statement, Vijay named Dr T Saravanan as the coordinator of the newly formed wing.

A team of 14 medical professionals have been appointed as joint coordinators to support the wing’s operations across Tamil Nadu.

The newly appointed joint coordinators include Dr K Vishnu, Dr MS Ravi, Dr A Arun Prasath, Dr S Naresh, Dr S Aravind, Dr T Pritheenga, Dr S Karthik, Dr Siththar Pandian, Dr M Manimegalai, Dr M Hari, Dr C Jegadha, Dr Sinora P S Mohith, Dr C Tamizhiniyan, and Dr C Vivek Pandian.

Extending his best wishes to the newly inducted team, Vijay said, “These individuals will carry out the responsibilities of the Medical Wing in accordance with my directives and suggestions, especially in relation to the association’s constructive initiatives. Their work will be guided by the party’s general secretary, N Anand.”

He further urged all TVK members and functionaries at every level to offer their full cooperation and support to the Medical Wing.

“I am confident that this team will play a vital role in taking forward our mission of social welfare and public service,” he added.