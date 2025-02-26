TVK chief Vijay launches #GetOut campaign against DMK and BJP govts

CHENGALPATTU: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday launched a #GetOut signature campaign, aimed at condemning the ruling governments at both the State and Centre for their alleged anti-people policies during the party's second anniversary celebration, which is being held at Poonjolai village of Chengalpattu district.

With the hashtag #GetOut (BJP and DMK), the campaign, demanded the ouster of the state’s DMK government and the BJP-led Union government, citing their failure to address the pressing concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a signature campaign, Vijay condemned the central and state governments for their "coordinated efforts to obscure the very real issues facing the people," referring to the governments' policies as a unified strategy to deflect attention from the struggles of the masses.

Describing the alleged alliance between the BJP and DMK as a destructive partnership, Vijay said, "One sings and the other dances in unison, symbolising the collusion between the two political giants in maintaining the status quo, which, leaves the concerns of the common people unheard and unaddressed."

He particularly singled out the imposition of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the controversial three-language policy as examples of the governments’ disregard for the unique cultural and linguistic fabric of Tamil Nadu.

"Let us resolve to #GetOut the central and state governments for their imposition of the NEP 2020, the three-language policy, and their opposition to addressing the critical grievances of the people," Vijay declared, calling for a collective movement to hold both governments accountable for their actions.

The campaign released by the TVK outlined several grievances against the governments, accusing them of perpetuating a culture of silence and repression.

"Let us resolve to #GetOut the cowardly politics of suppressing the voices of the people through fear, violence, and intimidation," the campaign read, further lambasting the governments for their failure to protect the welfare of women, their reluctance to confront social evils, and their preoccupation with vote bank politics.

Additionally, the TVK criticised the Stalin-led DMK government for prioritising superficial publicity over tangible actions that would benefit the public.

The campaign also highlighted the rising violence against ordinary citizens for political purposes, the exploitation of labor, and the reckless depletion of natural resources, all of which, serve the selfish interests of a select few.

In the campaign, Vijay reaffirmed TVK's commitment to exposing and challenging the "irresponsible politics" of the BJP and DMK.

"We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people," he asserted, calling on the citizens of Tamil Nadu to join the movement to bring about change.

Along with Vijay, the party's General Secretaries, N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, signed the #GetOut signature campaign.

However, Jan Suraaj party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor chose not to participate in the campaign by refusing to sign.