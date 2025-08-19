TVK chief Vijay lands in Madurai to oversee conference preparations

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Tuesday reached Madurai to review the preparations for the party’s second state conference.

Vijay held discussions with party leaders and Madurai district functionaries on the arrangements for the event. Party workers said Vijay has decided to give priority to Madurai district office-bearers by seating them on the stage during the conference.

Earlier, Vijay had planned to introduce party candidates at the conference. However, he has now deferred the announcement, which will be made after he begins an Assembly constituency-wise tour of Tamil Nadu from September 17. During the tour, district functionaries will accompany him.

TVK functionaries pointed out that at the Vikravandi conference (party’s first state conference) only senior leaders were on stage and local functionaries were not introduced, which drew criticism. In contrast, the Madurai conference will highlight district workers, who will be introduced to the cadre, and they will be seated on stage.

The second state conference of TVK is scheduled for August 21 at Parapathi village on the Madurai–Thoothukudi national highway. The venue, spread across 250 acres, has been readied with six parking locations for vehicles. A one-kilometre ramp has been set up for Vijay to walk through the grounds.

The arrangements are being overseen by TVK general secretary N Anand, with support from Madurai district workers.