TVK chief Vijay is part of BJP's C team, says Minister S Regupathy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy criticised TVK chief Vijay, labelling him as part of BJP's C team following his first state conference.

After actor-politician Vijay's speech at the TVK's first state conference on Sunday, many politicians criticised his statements, as he characteried the BJP as an ideological enemy and DMK as a political enemy.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Regupathy said that, "Vijay is neither in an A team nor a B team, but rather part of the BJP's C team".

Regupathy emphasised that Vijay is aiming to bring AIADMK cadres into his party, according to a Daily Thanthi report and asserted that Vijay's goal is to create a rift among AIADMK cadres to strengthen the BJP.

He also noted that the Dravidian model of Governance cannot be separated from the people. DMK has lost power twice due to its minority welfare policies.

Additionally, he remarked that speaking about Governor is essential for political success in Tamil Nadu.

The term "Dravidian" is inseparable from Tamil Nadu and that the DMK continues to be a trusted movement for the youth, he concluded.