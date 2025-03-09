TVK chief Vijay is likely to lead protest in Cuddalore, demanding permanent solution to fishermen’s plight

CHENNAI: In a bid to mount pressure on the BJP-led central government to find a lasting solution to the woes of Tamil Nadu's fishing community, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to organise a massive protest in Cuddalore, with party leader Vijay is likely to lead the agitation.

According to insiders, condemning the Sri Lankan navy's egregious practice of arresting and torturing Tamil Nadu fishermen, who inadvertently stray into the island nation's territorial waters and urging the central government to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard the livelihoods of the fishing community, the TVK has decided to organise a mega protest in Cuddalore by next week.

“As part of the preparations for the protest, TVK has submitted a formal application to the Cuddalore police seeking permission to hold the agitation. A coordination committee, comprising senior district office-bearers, has also been constituted to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the protest,” a senior TVK functionary told DT Next.

“Leaders including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna along with other senior state leaders, will participate in the protest alongside Vijay. The party has also launched a massive mobilisation drive to rally fishermen from across the state to participate in the agitation,” insiders informed.

“An official announcement regarding the date and other details of the protest is expected to be made shortly,” sources said.