TVK chief Vijay felicitates board toppers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Wednesday felicitated high-achieving Class X and XII students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry at a grand ceremony held in Mahabalipuram.

The event marked the second phase of TVK's state-wide initiative to honour academic excellence among board examination toppers.

Vijay personally awarded students who secured top ranks across various Assembly constituencies, including those in Ramanathapuram, Erode, Karur, Thanjavur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tirupur, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Each student was presented with a certificate of merit and a cash prize in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

In a light-hearted moment during the event, Monica, a student from Erode, remarked that Vijay would become the Chief Minister in 2026.

Responding with a smile, Vijay said, "I did not teach her to tell this here”, prompting laughter and applause from the audience.

TVK leaders N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and others were present at the event.