TVK chief Vijay greets people on Easter

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay extended his Easter greetings on Sunday, emphasising the importance of love, compassion, and sacrifice.

In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating the Easter festival with joy, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who taught humanity the values of love, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice.”







