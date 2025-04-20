Begin typing your search...

    TVK chief Vijay greets people on Easter

    In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating the Easter festival with joy, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who taught humanity the values of love, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice.”

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 April 2025 10:24 AM IST
    TVK chief Vijay greets people on Easter
    X

    TVK leader Vijay (Photo: X-@TVKVijayHQ)

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay extended his Easter greetings on Sunday, emphasising the importance of love, compassion, and sacrifice.

    In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating the Easter festival with joy, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who taught humanity the values of love, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice.”



    TVKEaster Sundayactor Vijay
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X