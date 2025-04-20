Begin typing your search...
TVK chief Vijay greets people on Easter
In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician said, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating the Easter festival with joy, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who taught humanity the values of love, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice.”
CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay extended his Easter greetings on Sunday, emphasising the importance of love, compassion, and sacrifice.
