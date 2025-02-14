TVK chief Vijay granted Y-category security within Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has been granted Y-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Under the Y-category, a team of 8 armed personnel, out of which two are commandoes and the rest are policemen, will be deployed for Vijay's protection. This security arrangement is applicable only within Tamil Nadu.

The TVK, which has entered its second year, is focused on the upcoming State assembly elections with party chief Vijay exhorting functionaries and cadres to ensure their activities remain centered around people's issues.

From the appointment of office-bearers at district and headquarters-level and the launch of an initiative to appoint 70,000 booth-level committee secretaries across the State, the party is keenly working on strengthening its organisational structure ahead of its election debut next year.

Further, a meeting between Vijay and election strategist-cum-politician Prashant Kishor earlier this week has sparked speculation that the latter could be the fledgling party's advisor for the 2026 polls. Also, high-level discussions have been taking place at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters for the past two days, the Maalaimalar report added.