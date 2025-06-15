TVK chief Vijay felicitates board toppers, JEE achiever

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Sunday honoured 234 meritorious students from six districts across Tamil Nadu, including a remarkable tribal student who cracked the JEE Advanced exam, at a grand felicitation ceremony in Mamallapuram.

The event marked the fourth phase of TVK’s education awards initiative.

Vijay felicitated Class X and XII toppers from Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Chennai and Villupuram districts, presenting certificates of appreciation and incentives to top scorers from 39 Assembly constituencies.

Among those honoured was A Rajeshwari, an Adivasi student from Karumandurai village in the Kalvarayan Hills near Salem, who secured an all-India rank of 417 in the Scheduled Tribe category in the JEE Advanced examination.

A short film on her inspiring journey—studying by candlelight with dreams of becoming a scientist—was screened before Vijay personally handed her a cash award of Rs 2 lakh.

Congratulating her, Vijay said, “Rajeshwari’s perseverance and determination are inspiring. She has overcome tremendous odds. Her dream of becoming a scientist deserves our support.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Rajeshwari said, “Education is the only way forward. I never imagined I would meet Vijay sir. This is a dream come true.”

Meanwhile, in Adambakkam, a separate birthday celebration organised by TVK’s Suburban Youth Wing saw chaos as a large crowd of women jostled to receive gifts including bicycles, sewing machines, and sarees.

The rush led to minor commotion during the distribution, which was presided over by TVK general secretary N Anand.