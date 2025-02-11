TVK chief Vijay extends Thaipusam greetings

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Tuesday extended warm greetings to believers across the globe on the auspicious occasion of Thaipusam, paying rich tributes to Lord Murugan, the revered deity of the Tamil people.

In a heartfelt social media post, Vijay said, "On this sacred day of Thaipusam, let us come together to venerate Lord Murugan, the omnipresent God of Tamil land, who graciously resides on every solitary hill, watching over us with benevolence. We offer our humble prayers to the unique and great God of Tamils, who has been a guiding light and a symbol of hope for our community spread across the world."

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Thaipusam," Vijayadded.