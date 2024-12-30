TVK chief Vijay extends solidarity to women in TN, vows to fight for their safety

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday expressed distress over rising crimes against women and girls in the state.

In a letter, he lamented the fact that despite their cries for help, women are often met with indifference and apathy by those in positions of power.

The TVK chief assured women that he will stand firmly by their side, offering unwavering support and protection.

"I am committed to being a fortress for you, a beacon of hope in these trying times," Vijay said in his letter.

"I urge you not to let fear or intimidation hold you back. Focus on your education, your empowerment, and your growth. We will work tirelessly to create a safer, more just society for all,” he promised.