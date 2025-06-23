TVK chief Vijay expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Monday extended his heartfelt gratitude to political leaders, members of the film and media fraternity, and supporters across the globe for their warm wishes on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

In a message shared on social media, the actor-politician said, “My heartfelt thanks to all the political leaders, friends from the film and media industries, well-wishers, and En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum my dear beloved TVK members and followers from around the world—for your overwhelming love and birthday wishes. Your support fuels my journey to serve the people. Let’s march together towards a brighter future.”