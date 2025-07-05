TVK chief Vijay dashes AIADMK’s hopes for support to EPS as chief minister

CHENNAI: Virtually shutting his doors on the 'divisive' BJP, and probably, also the AIADMK, for the 2026 Assembly polls, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Friday proclaimed that his party would not have any truck with ideological enemies and division forces 'directly' and 'indirectly', and any electoral alliance would only be led by his party.

In a resolution adopted at the state executive council meeting held at the party headquarters in Panayur off the city, Vijay accused the BJP of attempting to divide people communally for cheap political gains at the national level and said, "Their (BJP) mischief might succeed in other places, but never in Tamil Nadu. TVK is a party resolved to march on its ideological path. TVK is not DMK or AIADMK to fraternise and forge alliance with the BJP for personal political gains. TVK is determined in not forging alliance directly or indirectly with ideological enemies and division forces ever."

The tone, tenor and context of the resolution was explicit enough to pour cold waters on the plans of the BJP which has been nurturing hopes that the fledgling actor-politician might join their fold close to 2026 to defeat a formidable DMK led INDIA bloc.

If the categorical rejection of the BJP disappointed state BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran, who was quick to downplay it as Vijay’s 'wish', the subsequent part of the same resolution might have upset an ambitious AIADMK altogether.

"Even if there were an alliance, such an alliance will be headed by the TVK and it will be against the DMK and BJP. There will be no compromise on that. This is not only the final resolution, but also a firm one," Vijay declared.

The affirmation on TVK leading the alliance, which was ample testimony to Vijay being declared the CM candidate, might have shattered the dreams of the AIADMK which was passively hoping that the actor would endorse its leader Edappadi K Palansiwami for CM later.

The executive meet also resolved to hold a state conference on a large scale next month and insisted on retrieving Katchatheevu islet and flayed the union government for covering up the findings of Keezhadi excavations.

Another resolution condemned the BJP regime for the 'treatment' of farmers during their protest in New Delhi.