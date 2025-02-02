TVK celebrates 1st anniversary, Vijay to unveil statues of iconic leaders

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-politician Vijay marked its first anniversary on February 2. The anniversary event is scheduled to be held at the party's headquarters in Panayur on Sunday where Vijay, the party leader, will participate in the celebrations and hoist the party flag.

Vijay will unveil the statues of Periyar, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal who were announced as the party's ‘guiding spirits', added a Maalaimalar report.

Sources also indicated that Vijay will announce the party's plans for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections during the event.