TVK cadres protest across Tamil Nadu condemning Waqf Bill
According to Daily Thanthi, TVK party cadres and members of Muslim community participated in the protests across Tamil Nadu, including six locations across Chennai.
CHENNAI: Amid the growing opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed at the Lok Sabha, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party members staged a state-wide protest on Friday.
A major protest was held at Panaiyur led by TVK General Secretary N Anand which also saw the participation of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML).
