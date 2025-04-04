TVK cadres protest across Tamil Nadu condemning Waqf Bill

CHENNAI: Amid the growing opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed at the Lok Sabha, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party members staged a state-wide protest on Friday.

According to Daily Thanthi, TVK party cadres and members of Muslim community participated in the protests across Tamil Nadu, including six locations across Chennai.

A major protest was held at Panaiyur led by TVK General Secretary N Anand which also saw the participation of the Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML).