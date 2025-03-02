TVK cadre protest exorbitant toll fees in Dharmapuri, arrested

CHENNAI: Alleging that motorists passing through the new toll plaza in Palacode, Dharmapuri, were being fleeced with exorbitant charges, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadre staged a protest near the toll booth on Sunday. The police detained and removed the TVK functionaries who were part of the protest.

Opening of the toll gate on the Adhiyamankottai-Hosur national highway (NH 844) near Karagathahalli village in Palacode had led to opposition from various quarters, including farmers and residents, who alleged that the fee charged to pass through the stretch was fixed very high.

The workers of actor Vijay-led TVK staged a protest against the exorbitant toll collection, after which the police detained and removed them.

Condemning this, TVK general secretary N Anand issued a statement, alleging that the police action was "violent and unjustifiable".

"The arrest of our comrades protesting against the excessive toll fees is highly condemnable. TVK will always stand for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. We demand the immediate release of our comrades who have been detained unlawfully. Under the guidance of our leader, we will continue to fight for the people’s rights," he said in the statement.