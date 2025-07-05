TVK cadre hacked to death in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Mayiladuthurai on Friday. A search is on for the culprits.

Manimaran (32), the in-charge of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi for the Karaikal district, came to Mayiladuthurai to be part of the pre-election preparations for the districts of Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur. After attending the event, Manimaran was on his way back to his hometown at Thirunallar in Karaikal.

While he was crossing Kalahasti near Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai, an unidentified gang that followed him intercepted his car. The gang pulled Manimaran out of the car and started attacking him with sharp weapons multiple times, in which he sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot. The gang fled from the spot immediately.

Based on the information, the Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Five special teams are formed to nab the culprits.

It may be noted that Manimaran was the main accused in the murder of PMK Karaikal District Secretary Devamani that took place in 2021.