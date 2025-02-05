TVK builds organisational structure, Vijay orders submission of district-wise functionaries list

CHENNAI: In a move to bolster the party's organisational framework, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has issued a directive to the party's district secretaries to submit a comprehensive list of functionaries for all 95 party-districts.

The exhaustive list will encompass town secretaries, union secretaries, and block-level and ward-level functionaries who have been appointed to various posts within the party.

As per the directive issued by Vijay, the concerned district secretaries have been instructed to upload the list of functionaries on the party's official website, thereby ensuring transparency and accessibility to the information.

The list will include the names of functionaries who have been appointed to key positions such as town, union, block, and ward secretaries, presidents, and organisers.

With 95 district secretaries already in place, Vijay has set a deadline for the completion of this task, directing the district secretaries to finalise and upload the list of district-wise functionaries by the end of this month.

A senior TVK functionary said, “The district secretaries have been entrusted with the responsibility of compiling and uploading the list of functionaries for their respective districts, which will enable the party leadership to monitor the organisational structure and make informed decisions.”