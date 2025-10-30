TVK appoints district coordinators

Begin typing your search...

    TVK leader Vijay 

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced the appointment of coordinators for 234 constituencies, which were divided into 10 districts with 2 officials representing each district, according to Thanthi TV. The move comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year. The officials will be directly supervised by party chief Vijay.

    The full list is yet to be released by the party.

