TVK announces Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister candidate; blow for AIADMK's alliance hopes

CHENNAI: Ending days of speculation over a possible alliance with the AIADMK-led NDA, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday announced that it would lead a separate front in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, declaring its founder and president Vijay as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

The announcement was made during the TVK’s special general council meeting held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram, chaired by Vijay. The meeting came just weeks after the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during Vijay’s rally on September 27. The session began with a two-minute silent tribute to the victims, followed by the adoption of 12 key resolutions reflecting the party’s political stance and policy priorities.

Among the resolutions, the general council urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately halt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll process, alleging that it sought to deprive eligible citizens of their voting rights. The council also condemned both the DMK government and the Union BJP government for their “apathetic” handling of the fishermen’s crisis, especially the recent arrest of 35 Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The party criticised the alleged rise in sexual assault cases across Tamil Nadu, particularly citing the Coimbatore college student case, and accused the ruling DMK of failing to ensure women’s safety. “Where is law and order in Tamil Nadu? Where is the safety for women and children? When will the Chief Minister wake up from his slumber?” the resolution questioned.

Other resolutions slammed the government’s inaction towards delta farmers, whose paddy crops have sprouted in fields due to delayed procurement, and condemned encroachments on protected wetlands. The TVK also demanded a White Paper on industrial investments, and urged the State to provide adequate protection to both Vijay and the public attending his rallies.

Strongly denouncing what it termed “politically motivated arrests” of its members, the TVK resolved that decisions on alliances will rest solely with Vijay, reaffirming that the party will lead its own alliance in the 2026 elections.

Over 2,000 functionaries, district secretaries, and general council members participated in the event. Earlier in the day, police removed banners and restricted flag displays near the venue citing security concerns.