TVK announces state-wide protest against Waqf Bill on April 4

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced a state-wide protest on Friday, demanding the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to Thanthi TV, the party has planned demonstrations in all district capitals of the state.

It is reported that TVK leader Vijay has directed all district secretaries to co-ordinate and organise the protests effectively.

This move comes amid the growing opposition to Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed at the Lok Sabha early Thursday, after over a 12-hour debate.

Earlier in the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that DMK would file a case in the Supreme Court against the Bill.