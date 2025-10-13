TVK alleges conspiracy behind Karur tragedy after SC orders CBI probe

CHENNAI: Minutes after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the tragic Karur stampede and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired judge, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Monday alleged a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the incident.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Aadhav Arjuna claimed that the Karur police, who had earlier welcomed the TVK team, later turned hostile and mishandled the situation. “The campaign was held at the very spot identified by the police. They were the ones who received us warmly, a courtesy not extended anywhere else. Why only in Karur?” he questioned.

Dismissing allegations that actor-politician Vijay arrived late to the event, he said such claims were “baseless and politically motivated.” He further charged that the police treated TVK workers “like terrorists” and accused the ruling DMK government of deliberately trying to “cripple the growing influence of TVK.”

“Permission for the event was granted between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Vijay arrived well within that window. The DMK government conspired to block our party and malign our image. They even planned to frame false charges against us,” he alleged.

Aadhav Arjuna said that following the tragic incident, TVK members were waiting at the Karur district border but were asked by the police to leave, citing law and order concerns. “Now, district secretaries and party functionaries are being arrested to paralyse our organisation,” he claimed.

He also criticised the previous one-man commission set up by the State, alleging that officials were “pressured to give selective statements.” Referring to earlier observations by the Madras High Court, he expressed shock over what he termed “unwarranted remarks” about Vijay’s leadership style.

Reaffirming TVK’s commitment to justice, Aadhav Arjuna said, “As per Vijay’s direction, I came to Delhi on October 1. We will stand by the 41 families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy and ensure that the truth prevails. The Supreme Court’s order has vindicated our stance and exposed the lapses in the earlier probe. Our fight is for justice, not politics.”

He added by asserting that TVK’s rapid growth has made it a target of political sabotage. “The more they try to suppress us, the stronger we become,” he said.