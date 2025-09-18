TVaK cadre hacked to death over financial dispute; 2 held in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Two youths were arrested for hacking a Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi functionary to death in Krishnagiri over a financial dispute on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Ravi Shankar (35), the party’s Kelamangalam East Union treasurer. He was residing in a village near Rayakottai.

He was on a walk in the morning when two people intercepted him and launched an attack. Though he took to his heels, the duo chased and hacked him in full public view.

Under the impact, Ravi Shankar collapsed, and the duo fled from the spot. The public then rushed him in a critical condition to Krishnagiri Government Hospital by an ambulance. However, he died on the way.

The Shoolagiri police have registered a case and nabbed two persons identified as Adhi (20) and Rashid (21) in connection with the murder. Police said Ravi Shankar, who was into pig rearing along with the two assailants, had failed to return money borrowed from them. In revenge, they hacked him to death, police said. Further inquiries are on.