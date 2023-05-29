Tusker Arikomban in Megamalai reserve now, says Min Mathiventhan

MADURAI: Much to the relief of people in Cumbum and its surroundings, the wild elephant Arikomban, which roamed in parts of Cumbum, Theni district and posed a threat to the local community, moved inside a forest reserve in Megamalai, State Minister of Forests M Mathiventhan revealed.

The tusker aged about 35 is still under constant surveillance by teams from the Departments of Forest and Police along with the cooperation of the District Administration to ensure that people are protected. Officials including Conservators, Wildlife Warden, Deputy Director, four District Forest Officers, twelve Range officers, and trackers are monitoring the situation.

A GPS tracking collar is tied around the elephant’s neck in order to track its movement. However, three ‘Kumki’ elephants arrived in Suruli and are kept ready to assist the forest personnel to send the tusker back to the forest area, if spotted in the inhabited area. Moreover, a veterinary team comprising five doctors is in possession of tranquiliser darts to capture Arikomban, if it is again spotted moving away from the forest area.

Earlier, Arikomban, which strayed from its own herd in Kerala, and moved into Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve earlier this month, was spotted roaming Cumbum town, Theni district, freely on Saturday morning.

Further talking to reporters at Suruli, Theni district after taking a look at the ‘Kumki’, the Forest Minister said it is unfortunate at a time when the Forest personnel attempted to capture Arikomban near EB substation near Cumbum town on Saturday morning, a YouTuber used a drone camera over the elephant to video record the animal. Aroused by anger and irritation, Arikomban moved into a plantation farm, where someone burnt a plant and the animal headed into Cumbum town.

Further, the Minister said the teams worked so hard to protect both the elephant and the people since May 26.

It is undoubtedly a challenging task to capture Arikomban, which is almost 12 feet tall and weighs about six tonnes.