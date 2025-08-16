Turn hyacinths in waterbodies into organic manure, appeal farmers

TIRUCHY: As several major canals in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts are thickly covered with water hyacinth, the Delta farmers demanded that the government remove them to ensure free flow of water and transfer the vegetation to organic fertilisers.

According to the farmers, the major inlet and outlet canals and the estuaries in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam are thickly covered by vegetation that prevents the free flow of water.

They said that the recent heavy rains had resulted in stagnation of water in several fields, and it could not drain out due to the heavily grown vegetation. This not only destroys the crops but also prevents the flow of water into the tail-end regions.

The farmers pointed out that the water hyacinth can be transferred into organic manure with the technology adopted by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

They said that the scientists have shown them that various parts of the water hyacinth were used for green manure that could be applied to crops before sowing.

“The scientists have said that the water hyacinth serves as a rich source of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and micronutrients, providing significant benefits to crops upon application and thus it gives a promising result and so it is time, the agriculture department along with the TNAU officials should deweed these water bodies and transform them into organic manure,” PR Pandian, President, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association said.

He said that the major canal that joins at Adapparu from Vikkirapandiam Alathur via Pazhuthu Kudi and Poosalangudi has been covered with vegetation. He sought to remove the vegetation and train the farmers to utilise the organic manure made out of water hyacinth removed from the water bodies. “The farmers are trained so, they could make use of the thickly grown vegetation usefully and at the same time, the water bodies would also be rescued,” Pandian further said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Executive Engineer (Water Irrigation) Mathiazhagan, who inspected the canal joining the Adapparu, assured to remove the vegetation permanently and strengthen the banks of the canals.