TTV to DMK: Cut ties with Congress over Cauvery

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday suggested that the DMK snap ties with the Congress as they are ruling Karnataka and not releasing water toTamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Kumbakonam, Dhinakaran said, Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Karnataka to greet the Congress while forming government, but the Karnataka government has refused to accept the apex court’s verdict. “At this juncture, the DMK should re-think about their alliance with the Congress or better snap the ties with the party which is against the interest of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Dhinakaran also asked the CM to meet Sonia Gandhi to instruct the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, Dhinakaran claimed that the Chief Minister has been acting like Hitler and encouraging Udhayanidhi Stalin to speak against Sanatana Dharma.