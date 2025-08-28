TTV Dinakaran predicts Vijay will influence 2026 polls, wants OPS reinstated in NDA

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that, according to pollsters, TVK President Vijay might create an impact similar to DMDK founder Vijayakanth in the 2006 Assembly election, which could affect all political parties. He added that his comments are not related to alliance politics.

According to Thanthi TV, he stated that the NDA will take its final shape only by December, as there has been no rapprochement yet between him and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Dhinakaran said he joined the NDA in 2024 unconditionally to support PM Modi, for the betterment of the country. He also said that BJP state president Nainar Nagendran should clarify about the list of parties in the NDA.

Speaking about O Panneerselvam, he said that OPS left the NDA with a heavy heart and added that Delhi BJP leaders need to negotiate with OPS and re-induct him into the NDA.

He mentioned that he is touring all assembly constituencies and preparing cadres for the election.

He reiterated that all factions of the AIADMK need to contest as an alliance to defeat the DMK.

He expressed confidence that the AMMK has a strong infrastructure throughout Tamil Nadu.