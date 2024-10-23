TTV Dhinakaran urges Central govt to remove of 18% GST on cable TV services

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the central government to abolish the 18% GST imposed on cable TV services.

In a post on the X platform, Dhinakaran also called for a reduction in TV channel prices from Rs 19 to Rs 5. His comments came in support of the Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators’ Welfare Association, which organized a hunger strike in Egmore, Chennai, to protest the issue.

The association raised concerns about the annual increase in channel fees, which has led to higher monthly subscription costs, disproportionately affecting the poorer sections of society who rely on cable TV for news, entertainment, and daily updates.

Cable operators pointed out that the rising electricity rates in Tamil Nadu have already hurt their businesses, and the additional 18% GST imposed by the central government has created a severe financial strain.

They warned that this burden could force many cable TV businesses to shut down.

Dhinakaran emphasized the need to protect the cable TV industry and ensure affordable services for the public.

He called on the central government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to address the legitimate concerns of cable operators and repeal the 18% GST, ensuring affordable access to cable TV for all citizens.