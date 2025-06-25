TTV Dhinakaran toes AIADMK line, defends ex-Ministers’ silence

COIMBATORE: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said that the controversial video depicting Dravidian stalwarts Anna and rationalist leader Periyar in poor light must have been avoided at the Murugan devotee’s conference in Madurai.

Speaking to the media in Salem, the AMMK leader claimed displeasure over the video that denigrated Dravidam. “The former AIADMK ministers remained silent to maintain civility at the place and expressed displeasure after coming out. It is condemnable to show such videos after inviting all parties for the conference,” he said.

Claiming that AMMK has forged an alliance with the BJP to defeat DMK, Dhinakaran said the number of seats to contest will be decided at the time of the polls after holding talks with the NDA alliance parties.

“Several parties speak against Hindus, wrongly assuming that it may help in wooing the minority vote bank. But politics shouldn’t be done by hurting the sentiments of any religion. Such minority appeasement politics will reflect in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls. The NDA alliance will even win the polls and form the government. The AMMK will be part of the NDA alliance, whoever heads it,” he said, adding that DMK will face huge defeat in the Assembly polls as people are upset over increasing crimes in the State,” he said.

Furthermore, the AMMK leader also stated that the opinion polls in support of the DMK are not genuine polls, but rather attempts to impose opinions on people.