TTV Dhinakaran slams DMK government over rising drug cases, demands immediate action

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday strongly criticized the ruling DMK government over reports of recent drug seizures in the state in his recent post on X. Dhinakaran demanded immediate and strict action against those involved, regardless of their political affiliations.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran lashed out at the government's 'indifference' to rising drug use. "The indifference of the DMK government, which turned Tamil Nadu into a commercial center for drugs such as the seizure of drugs worth Rs 22 crore smuggled from abroad to Chennai, the sale of drug pills in medicine bottles in Coimbatore, and the sale of drug needles targeting college students, is highly condemned..."

Highlighting the rising usage of drug use by youth in the state, the AMMK leader stated, "The widespread availability of drugs across Tamil Nadu is destroying the futures of many young people. It is highly condemnable that both the ruling party and the opposition are allegedly encouraging drug trafficking."

"Daily reports indicate that young people, including college students, are increasingly becoming addicted to dangerous drugs readily available from Chennai to the remotest corners of the state. These revelations are causing deep concern and distress," he added.

Dhinakaran further mentioned about party leaders' names cropping up in drug cases. "Starting from the notorious drug smuggler Jaffer Siddique, many DMK leaders are allegedly involved in the sales of drugs. Recently, an aide close to a former AIADMK minister has been arrested in a ganja case, which has raised suspicion among the public that both the ruling and former ruling parties might be collaborating in the drug trade," he accused.

Pointing out that the drug menace was ruining the futures of the youth alongside daily occurences of murder, robbery, and crimes against women contributing to the deteriorating law and order in the state, he urged the CM to take strict action. "...I urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. MK Stalin to eradicate the widespread drug circulation across the state and take strict action against whoever is supporting drug trafficking irrespective of whether it is the ruling party or the opposition party," the AMMK leader urged.