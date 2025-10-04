TTV Dhinakaran rejects conspiracy theories, bats for Vijay

TIRUCHY: Appreciating Chief Minister MK Stalin for his handling of the Karur tragedy, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said he did not yield to the demand of DMK alliance parties for the arrest of actor Vijay.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said the poor experience (in handling poll events) of the TVK had resulted in such an incident. You have to consider this and should not yield to pressure from allies to arrest Vijay, he added.

“On the other hand, Palaniswami has been playing the role of a legal wing of the TVK party and continues charging the ruling DMK for the stampede,” Dhinakaran said.

He claimed that EPS avoided going to Thoothukudi after the anti-Sterlite shooting, which killed 13 people. But CM Stalin went to Karur immediately after the incident. “The people are watching and they can understand who is with the people,” he added.

He stated that the BJP did not send a panel to Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite firing, but they sent a committee immediately to Karur. “BJP and AIADMK are playing politics over the incident,” he blamed.

He gave a clean chit to former minister V Senthilbalaji over the incident, calling him a ‘good friend’ since 2006. Dhinakaran said that Balaji would do anything for his political stability, but would never go to the extent of killing people, and so accusing him of the issue is baseless.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran predicted that the actor Vijay would not be in a position to join the NDA alliance even if EPS invites him. “At the same time, AMMK will work hard in preventing AIADMK from forming a government,” he said.