TTV Dhinakaran mocks EPS as ‘Mugamoodiyar’ after masked exit from Shah’s meet

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran unleashed a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for leaving Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi with his face covered, questioning, “Who does such a thing?” He continued his unrelenting criticism of the former Chief Minister, ridiculing him with the moniker “Mugamoodiyar” (masked man).

“Have you ever heard of any political leader leaving a meeting with alliance partners with their face covered? He resorted to such an act despite the alliance being formally announced in April this year,” Dhinakaran told journalists in Chennai. “From now on, we should call Annan Palaniswamiyar as Mugamoodiyar,” he said, taking a dig at the AIADMK leader.

He also cited media reports and claimed to have learned that Palaniswami’s fellow passenger was none other than his “beloved son”, P Mithun Kumar, who had also ostensibly covered his face.

“There was absolutely no need to leave the Home Minister’s residence with their faces covered. Everyone knows who is meeting him. But what I’ve come to know is that he instructed others who accompanied him to leave early in a separate car, and then came out later himself. Only Palaniswami can reveal what actually transpired during the one-to-one meeting with the Union Home Minister,” he said, referring to the interaction that reportedly lasted over 30 minutes.

Leaving no stone unturned in his criticism of Palaniswami, the AMMK leader said, “This is the same man who once spoke in a fierce tone and declared that he would never compromise on self-respect for the sake of power or position.” Dhinakaran pointed out that Palaniswami made this statement during a public meeting held in Chennai on 15 September to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

He also hit out at Palaniswami by stating that he has no moral rights to talk about "gratitude" and "loyalty" and "betrayal" and continued that Palaniswami can no longer deceive the people of the state, as he has been completely exposed.

