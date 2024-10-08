TTV Dhinakaran calls upon ‘Amma’s true cadre' to unite, overthrow EPS

CHENNAI: Calling upon supporters of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to join hands to overthrow the DMK government, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran accused that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is cheating party cadre.

At the general body meeting of AMMK held in Thanjavur on Monday, which re-elected Dhinakaran as the secretary, the former AIADMK leader slammed Palaniswami. “Edappadi Palaniswami who has his hold on the AIADMK party’s 'Two Leaves' symbol is cheating the real cadre by playing as the ‘B’ team of DMK in every election. I am sure Palaniswami will be routed from Tamil Nadu politics after the 2026 Assembly polls”, Dhinakaran added.

Meanwhile, the AMMK leader referred to the tragedy at the IAF air show in Marina which took 5 lives, slamming the mismanagement of the DMK government. The state government failed to concentrate on the safety measures while conducting the air show and Chief Minister MK Stalin is solely responsible for the death of victims, said the AMMK General Secretary.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dhinakaran said, more than 10 lakh people were converging to witness the airshow but the government failed to take any precautionary measures which resulted in the deaths of five innocent people.

“Was the Chief Minister aware of such a huge gathering? Was it carelessness on the part of the police? Shouldn’t we feel ashamed of allowing such incidents in the technologically advanced part of the country? The Chief Minister MK Stalin is solely responsible for the incident”, Dhinakaran said.

Stating that he does not want to politicise the issue, Dhinakaran pointed out that it was the DMK who took the Kumbakonam Mahamaham stampede to every nook and corner and brewed the incident for their political gain. “But this incident (Marina tragedy) needs an elaborate investigation”, he said.