TTV calls Madurai meet ‘Veezhchi Manadu,’ a flop

TIRUCHY: AIADMK’s Madurai rally is not ‘Ezhuchi Manadu, but a ‘Veezhchi Manadu’ and Edappadi K Palaniswami should have been conferred ‘Dhroga Tamizhar’ instead of ‘Puratchi Tamizhar’ title as he has cheated the people of the state and party cadre, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran claimed that the AIADMK’s Madurai rally is a failed one as less than 2.5 lakh cadre would have participated and most of them had left the venue due to poor arrangements. “While the former ministers who are with EPS claimed that there were around 20 lakh cadre participating in the meeting, but in reality, I was told by the people there that hardly five persons travelled in one vehicle and they told me that only 2 to 2.5 lakh cadre should have participated,” Dhinakaran said.

Claiming that the word ‘Puratchi’ (revolution) has lost its respect after EPS being called ‘Puratchi Tamizhar,’ Dhinakaran said it is apt to call him as “Dhroga Tamizhar.’

“What revolution has EPS made? What he achieved for getting such a title. He had secured power only by crawling and prostrating and pledged the grand old party to communal forces. He has cheated OPS who had backed him in getting ministerial berth,” claimed the AMMK leader.

Dhinakaran also said that he will work with OPS and announce their alliance plans when polls are near.