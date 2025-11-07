TTV backs Vijay’s remark on 2026 poll fight between TVK and DMK

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday voiced his support for actor Vijay’s recent remark that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be fought mainly between the DMK and TVK alliances.

Addressing reporters at the party’s office in Adyar, Dhinakaran said the AMMK was in no rush to decide its electoral alliances but was firmly focused on defeating AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. “For the past five years, his actions have not been in the right direction. He lacks leadership qualities,” he said.

Referring to the AIADMK’s internal history, Dhinakaran recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had made O Panneerselvam the Chief Minister though he was aligned with Janaki Ramachandran’s faction during the party’s earlier split.

Dhinakaran alleged that Palaniswami had engaged in ‘family politics’ within the AIADMK and supported senior leader KA Sengottaiyan’s criticism of him. He also linked the Kodanad estate heist and murder case to alleged attempts to seize documents that Jayalalithaa had received during her tenure, stating that these events occurred when he and V K Sasikala were inactive in politics.

He reiterated that his goal in 2026 was to ensure his party and its allies secure Assembly representation. “My aim in this election is to make our supporters MLAs,” Dhinakaran said.