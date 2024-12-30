TTF Vasan in trouble again as video of him playing with pet snake goes viral

CHENNAI: A recent video of YouTuber TTF Vasan where he is seen playing with a pet snake while in a car has sparked controversy. He has posted two vlogs on his channel featuring his new pet snake.

In response, Vasan claimed that he holds a license to own and take care of the snake. However, the Forest Department has clarified that even if he has the required license, handling the snake in such a manner was not acceptable and that they would investigate the matter, said a Maalaimalar report.

The YouTuber who is known for his bike stunt videos is no stranger to controversy. In May this year, he was arrested by the police in Madurai under six charges, including reckless driving and using a mobile phone while driving.

In yet another incident, TTF Vasan and his friends made a prank video at the Tirupati Temple in July, pretending to be employees there and opening a gate, which caused confusion among devotees who were waiting for a darshan of the deity. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) strongly condemned their actions and had warned of legal action.

Last year, the YouTuber’s driving license was suspended by the state transport department in view of his rash driving.