Tamil Nadu notifies 10 Bills as Acts after SC verdict against Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Days after the Supreme Court fixed timeline for Governor RN Ravi to act on Bills passed by the legislature, the State government on Saturday declared 10 Bills as Acts through a notification in the Tamil Nadu Gazette.

The Gazette noted that the Governor’s action of forwarding the Bills to the President was unconstitutional and, as per the Supreme Court's judgment, the Bills are to be considered assented to on the date they were re-sent, which was on November 18, 2023.

The dispute traces back to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in key state universities. The Tamil Nadu government formed a search committee for these appointments, which the Governor opposed, insisting that members from the University Grants Commission (UGC) be included in the panel.

The delay in giving assent by the Governor prompted the State government to move the top court in 2023, noting that 12 Bills, including one from 2020, were pending with him.

On November 13, 2023, the Governor declared he was withholding assent to 10 Bills, following which the legislative assembly convened a special session and re-enacted the very same Bills on November 18, 2023.

The Governor, on November 28, 2023, reserved some of the Bills for consideration of the President.