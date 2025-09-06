Trump’s economic assault on nation veiled as tariffs: Left parties

CHENNAI: Left parties staged a demonstration on Thursday to protest the United States government’s decision to impose a 50 per cent duty on imports from India, describing President Donald Trump’s move as a “blatant economic assault” on the country.

Addressing the joint protest gathering of the CPM, CPI, and CPI (ML) Liberation parties in Chennai, Marxist party state secretary P Shanmugam criticised the US President Trump’s approach as an example of unchecked executive power in the US. “Despite opposition from courts, economists, and even his own party members, President Trump has pushed forward with these punitive tariffs,” he said, highlighting the unilateral nature of the measure.

CPM leader Shanmugam noted that the close personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US leadership had not shielded India from policy decisions that threaten its trade and industry. He warned that concentrating such executive authority in a large democracy could have far-reaching consequences, both within the country and for the global economy.

The CPM leader pointed to the likely impact on Indian exporters, including the jewellery, gem, cashew, and other manufacturing sectors, noting that these industries had long contributed to the US economy. “Workers and manufacturers who sustained American economic growth are now facing arbitrary restrictions,” he said, warning of severe disruptions to livelihoods and trade.

He also criticised the Indian central government for its lack of decisive measures to mitigate the impact, including tax adjustments, debt relief, or exploring new export markets. “Without immediate protective action, millions of Indians risk unemployment and impoverishment,” he said.

CPM leader Shanmugam called for national unity among political parties and the public to respond to what he described as a “cruel attack by the US administration on emerging economies,” such as India. Shanmugam further urged the government to act swiftly to safeguard domestic industries, farmers, and workers from the fallout of the tariff, warning of serious consequences.