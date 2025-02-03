Truck driver ends life after losing money on online rummy in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A truck driver ended his life by hanging as he suffered huge losses running up to several lakhs playing online gambling in Namakkal.

The deceased, Tamilmani from Kumarapalayam in Namakkal was addicted to playing online rummy. Police said, he allegedly borrowed several lakhs to play the game, however lost the entire amount.

Driven by depression over losing a huge amount, Tamilmani took the extreme step at a puncture shop of his friend after sending a video.

In the video, he identified a few persons to be the reason behind his suicide. The deceased is survived by his wife Yasodha and two sons studying Class 11 and Class 7. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem at Kumarapalayam Government Hospital. The Kumarapalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.