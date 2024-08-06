Trough triggers rains in city; Chennai witnessed heavy spell of downpour

CHENNAI: A trough over coastal Tamil Nadu triggered rainfall activity over Chennai on Sunday. The meteorological department predicted intense spells for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, several parts of the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu recorded the highest amount of rainfall.

The influence of north-south troughs in the lower tropospheric levels over coastal Tamil Nadu persists, and the southwest monsoon has been vigorous. The capital city witnessed monsoon spells for the last two days during the nighttime, which brought respite from the sweltering heat.

Light to moderate rain has been predicted for the next two days, and it is likely to reduce the maximum temperature and record around 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for several districts of north Tamil Nadu — Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity and wind speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph and at times gusting to 50 kmph for the next 48 hours. The rest of the State might receive light to moderate showers along with strong winds due to the trough over coastal Tamil Nadu.

In the last 24 hours, north Tamil Nadu including the Chennai district witnessed intense spells. Of which, Cuddalore recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 13 cm. Next was Shollinganallur in Chennai 12 cm, while Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chennai’s Ennore, Adyar and Tiruvottriyur received 10 cm rainfall each, according to RMC data.

Some places in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are likely to witness heavy rain during the night for

the next 24 hours due to the trough prevailing over the sea, commented K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger.