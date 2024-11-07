Troubled man hangs daughter, self in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A man hanged his four-year-old daughter and then killed himself after a family dispute in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

It was reported, that Murugesan (42) and Sukanya (29) were married for five years and had two children - Navyasri (4) and a one-month-old baby boy.

On Wednesday, Sukanya took her infant to Raja Mirasudhar Government Hospital for medical tests, leaving Murugesan and Navyasri behind at home. When she returned home, she could not open the house and realised she was locked out.

She tried to peek in through the windows, and to her shock, she found her daughter and husband hanging from the ceiling by her sarees. Sukanya’s cries alerted her neighbours and relatives, who rushed to the family’s aid and broke the door open.

Murugesan and Navyasri were rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors informed them that the father and daughter had died already.

Thanjavur Taluk police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Vallam DSP Ganesh Kumar commenced the investigation. It came to light that Murugesan was a heavy vehicle operator and had not gone to work for the past two months. This prompted frequent quarrels between Sukanya and him for the past few days. A frustrated Murugesan hanged his daughter and then himself while they were alone in the house. Further investigations are under way.