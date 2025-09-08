Trivandrum-bound train makes emergency stop at Tiruvallur after passenger falls sick

CHENNAI: An express train from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram made an unscheduled halt at Tiruvallur railway station on Sunday night (September 7) after a passenger fell critically ill on board.

The passenger, identified as Utpal Mandal, reportedly developed cramps shortly after the train departed Chennai and approached Avadi. When the train neared Tiruvallur, the emergency chain was pulled, bringing the train to a halt, Daily Thanthi reported.

Railway police and staff rushed to assist him and alerted the 108 ambulance service. As the ambulance was delayed, he was shifted by auto from Tiruvallur station to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital in the district, where he received treatment and his condition improved.

His relatives later thanked the railway police for their swift intervention in rescuing and admitting him to the hospital.