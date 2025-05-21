Trio held for attempt to fly with fake passports at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including a Sri Lankan woman, were arrested on charges of travelling by using fake passports at Tiruchy International Airport on Tuesday.

Sources said, Nishalini (36), a Sri Lankan Tamil who reached Tamil Nadu from Kilinochchi in 1998 by boat and was staying at Ramanathapuram and later moved to Thirumayam.

She obtained an Indian Passport in 2019 by producing fake documents.

On Monday, while she came to Tiruchy airport to travel to Sri Lanka the immigration officials, after verification, found that she had used foisted documents to obtain the passport.

She was handed over to the Airport police, who arrested her.

Similarly, Balasubramanian (52) from Embalur near Pattukottai, was secured by the officials after finding that he had altered his date of birth and address in the passport.

Similarly, Abdul Rafeek (49) from Ramanathapuram was arrested for attempting to fly using a fake passport.