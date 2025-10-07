Trichy Railway Division announces train diversions due to maintenance work

CHENNAI: Owing to maintenance work in the Madurai railway division, several trains will be diverted over the coming days.

According to the Tiruchy Railway Division office, the list of diversions are as follows:

From October 9th to 14th, the Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai Express (16848) will commence from Virudhunagar. It will travel via Aruppukottai, Manamadurai, Sivagangai, Devakottai Road, Karaikudi, Pudukkottai and Keeranur to reach Trichy, bypassing its usual route through Kallikudi, Thirumangalam, Madurai, and Dindigul.

Several other express trains will also be diverted via this same route on specific dates. The Nagercoil-Mumbai CSTM Express (16352) will take this diversion on October 12th and 16th. The Kanyakumari-Howrah Express (12666) will be diverted on October 11th. The Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) will follow this diverted path from October 8th to 12th. A special train from Kanyakumari to Hyderabad (07229) will also be diverted on this route on October 10th. It may be noted that all these trains will skip their regular stops at Madurai and Dindigul.

Apart from this, the Madurai-Bikaner Anuvrath Superfast train (22631) that is scheduled to depart at 12:05 PM on October 9th and 16th will be delayed and instead leave at 12:30 PM.

The railway authorities also announced a few cancellations for the Rameswaram Express (16849). From October 8th to 10th and on October 13th, its service between Manamadurai and Rameswaram is cancelled. Subsequently, on those specific dates, the Trichy Express that was to depart from Rameswaram at 3:00 PM will instead start from Manamadurai at 4:55 PM.