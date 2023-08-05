Tiruchy: Portion of Srirangam Temple collapses, none hurt

TIRUCHY: A portion of the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchy collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to temple committee members, a portion of the stone facade at one of the towers at the temple collapsed and fell on the ground.

The incident took place at 2:00 AM in Tiruchy's Srirangam.

No injuries were reported in the incident since there was no public movement in and around the temple.

Efforts to remove the concrete debris from the incident site were on, temple authorities said.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy is a Hindu temple dedicated to Ranganatha (a form of Vishnu).

The temple is built in the Dravidian architectural style and boasts of unique distinction of being the most important of the 108 Divya Desams.

Devoted to the Hindu deity Vishnu, it is one of the most illustrious Vaishnava temples in South India, rich in legend and history.